Qureshi phones Turkish FM; offers relief teams and field hospital for quake-hit people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu and offered sending relief teams and field hospital for the people affected by the earthquake hitting Izmir city of Turkey.

"Spoke to brother (Mevlt avusoglu) and extended our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences for lives lost & those injured in the devastating earthquake in Izmir," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

At least 25 people were killed and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday. According to Turkish authorities, at least 743 were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

He said that Pakistan stood ready to help Turkey with urgent relief and assistance in this hour of need.

Qureshi said that Pakistan could never forget the Turksih support after 2005 earthquake in Pakistan.

He also offered sending relief teams and field hospital for the quake-hit people.

The Turkish foreign minister thanked Pakistan's government on behalf of Turkish government and people. He said the Turkish government was utilizing all out resources for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

He said though Turkey was not yet in need of any material support; however, in case it required, they would first accept the Pakistan's offer.