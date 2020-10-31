UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Phones Turkish FM; Says Pakistan Ready For Relief, Assistance To Quake-hit Turkey

Sat 31st October 2020 | 01:28 PM

Qureshi phones Turkish FM; says Pakistan ready for relief, assistance to quake-hit Turkey

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu and extended condolences for life loss as well as injuries in Izmir city of Turkey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday phoned his Turkish counterpart Mevlt avusoglu and extended condolences for life loss as well as injuries in Izmir city of Turkey.

"Spoke to brother (Mevlt avusoglu) and extended our deepest sympathies & sincere condolences for lives lost & those injured in the devastating earthquake in Izmir," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

He said that Pakistan stood ready to help Turkey with urgent relief and assistance in this hour of need.

At least 24 people were killed and at least 804 injured when a 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Izmir on Friday. According to Turkish authorities, at least 743 were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

