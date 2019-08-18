UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Plants Sapling On Plant For Pakistan Day

Qureshi plants sapling on Plant for Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday planted a pine tree sapling at the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ceremony was held in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe August 18 as the 'Plant for Pakistan Day'. Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion, said a press release.

The Foreign Minister, on the occasion, said the tree plantation campaign not only showcased the commitment of the Government to afforestation and climate change mitigation, but was also aimed at motivating the people to become part of this effort.

"With perseverance and commitment, Pakistan will achieve the target of 10 billion tree tsunami, the fruits of which will be enjoyed by the future generations," he added.

The 10 billion tree tsunami project aims to upscale and build upon the success of the billion tree tsunami project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, that has seen a substantial increase of the area under forest cover in the province.

