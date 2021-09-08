UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Praises Farogh For Proposed Amendments In Criminal Law

Wed 08th September 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday wrote a letter of appreciation to Law Minister Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem for proposed draft of amendments in the criminal law.

According to the spokesperson, the latter was written in reference to amendments in criminal law. A few days ago, the law minister had forwarded a second draft to the prime minister regarding reforms in the criminal law.

In his letter, the foreign minister commended the law minister and his team.

Qureshi termed the work of Barrister Farogh Naseem as in line with the government's objective to bring real and meaningful change.

He termed the draft of Criminal Law Reform Package as a prelude to positive change in all walks of life.

The foreign minister wished Barrister Farogh Naseem further success in his efforts for the betterment of the people.

Barrister Farogh Naseem thanked the foreign minister for the appreciation and said that he would continue work to uphold the rule of law for welfare of the people and to fulfill government's promise of change.

