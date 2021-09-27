UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, PTI Britain Delegation Discuss Party Matters

Mon 27th September 2021 | 11:10 PM

Qureshi, PTI Britain delegation discuss party matters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday held a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by its Secretary General Aslam Bhutta and discussed the organizational matters of the party and issues of mutual interest.

The party delegates appreciated the efforts of the foreign minister for exclusion of Pakistan from the red list of Britain.

The members of the party congratulated the minister on his successful visit to the United States.

Qureshi said Pakistan was determined to further enhance bilateral relations between Pakistan and Britain in diverse fields.

"Today I met with members of the Defence and Foreign Affairs committees of the British Parliament.

" He said he informed the members about the situation in Afghanistan and the oppression of the Indian forces against the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Expatriate Pakistanis were a precious asset of the party, he said adding 1.6 million Pakistanis living in Britain played an important role for a stable relationship between the two countries.

The minister said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was making all possible efforts for providing facilities to the expatriate Pakistani community. The PTI members briefed the minister about the party matters.

