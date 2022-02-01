UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Reaffirms Commitment To Further Broaden Cooperation With Turkey

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 09:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sedat Onal Tuesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here and discussed bilateral relations as well as Kashmir and Afghanistan situation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen and broaden cooperation in all areas and conveyed cordial greetings for his Turkish counterpart Mevlt Cavusoglu.

He noted with satisfaction the "excellent" bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Turkey, and expressed the hope that the forthcoming 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC), to be co-chaired by the two leaders, would further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister appreciated Turkey's steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which was deeply valued by the Kashmiri people.

He shared Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan and highlighted the importance of close consultations between the two countries.

Qureshi underlined that Afghanistan was witnessing economic and humanitarian crises, which required sustained engagement and urgent steps by the international community.

The foreign minister hoped that the international community would continue to support the Afghan people to put them on the path to peace, progress and prosperity.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal is visiting Islamabad for the Bilateral Political Consultations.

