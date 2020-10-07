UrduPoint.com
Qureshi, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Bilateral, Regional Issues

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 11:09 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday during a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of common interest.

According to a press release of the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which stood the test of time.

He appreciated consistent support of the Kingdom to Pakistan, especially in hour of need, and steadfast solidarity on the Kashmir cause.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi foreign minister reciprocated the warm feelings and termed Pakistan a close brotherly country.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.

