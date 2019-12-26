UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Saudi FM Discuss Bilateral, Regional Matters

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Qureshi, Saudi FM discuss bilateral, regional matters

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

Shah Mehmood qureshi, in the meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relationship and were committed to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas.

He thanked FM Faisal bin Farhan on Saudi Arabia's support to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir, the Foreign Office said.

The two sides also held delegation-level talks, joined by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Saudi foreign minister, in a tweet posted on his social media account, said he was pleased to meet his brother Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

"We had a fruitful and productive discussion. We reiterated our strong ties and explored areas of mutual cooperation," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Social Media Saudi Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change and Environment inaugur ..

12 minutes ago

UN delegation praises UAE’s efforts to protect, ..

12 minutes ago

Five of a family sustain burn injuries in Muzaffar ..

2 minutes ago

Trump calls for end to killing in Syria rebel bast ..

2 minutes ago

Over 16,000 complaints filed in Afghan presidentia ..

2 minutes ago

Saudi Foreign Minister calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.