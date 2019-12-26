Qureshi, Saudi FM discuss bilateral, regional matters

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud met here Thursday and discussed issues of bilateral and regional importance.

Shah Mehmood qureshi, in the meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed brotherly relationship and were committed to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas.

He thanked FM Faisal bin Farhan on Saudi Arabia's support to Pakistan on its stance on Kashmir, the Foreign Office said.

The two sides also held delegation-level talks, joined by Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, the Saudi foreign minister, in a tweet posted on his social media account, said he was pleased to meet his brother Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad.

"We had a fruitful and productive discussion. We reiterated our strong ties and explored areas of mutual cooperation," he added.