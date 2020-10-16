Qureshi, Saudi minister discuss bilateral cooperation in IT field during video call

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a video call with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology (IT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a video call with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology (IT).

Foreign Minister Qureshi, during the video call on Thursday, underlined the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which formed the basis of enhanced cooperation in all fields between the two countries, a press release issued here on Friday said.

He said the two countries shared the focus on development of information technology, which was the need of the modern digital age.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of IT, highlighting the fact that both Pakistan and the Kingdom had a significant youth bulge in their demography.

The two countries had a wide-ranging scope of expanding ties and enhancing collaboration in the field, which could be mutually beneficial for both, he added.

The Saudi minister reciprocated the warm feelings and echoed the sentiments of the foreign minister, terming Pakistan a close brotherly country.

The two ministers agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all matters of mutual interest.