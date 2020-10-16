UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Saudi Minister Discuss Bilateral Cooperation In IT Field During Video Call

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Qureshi, Saudi minister discuss bilateral cooperation in IT field during video call

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a video call with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology (IT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a video call with Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia Eng Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha to discuss bilateral cooperation in the field of information technology (IT).

Foreign Minister Qureshi, during the video call on Thursday, underlined the historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties, which formed the basis of enhanced cooperation in all fields between the two countries, a press release issued here on Friday said.

He said the two countries shared the focus on development of information technology, which was the need of the modern digital age.

The foreign minister emphasized the importance of IT, highlighting the fact that both Pakistan and the Kingdom had a significant youth bulge in their demography.

The two countries had a wide-ranging scope of expanding ties and enhancing collaboration in the field, which could be mutually beneficial for both, he added.

The Saudi minister reciprocated the warm feelings and echoed the sentiments of the foreign minister, terming Pakistan a close brotherly country.

The two ministers agreed to enhance bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all matters of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Saudi Saudi Arabia All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lauded for preserving rare Arab docu ..

51 minutes ago

Klopp defends Liverpool from power grab accusation ..

2 minutes ago

Brexit trade talks are 'over' unless EU shifts: Jo ..

2 minutes ago

PCCA imposes fine on Qatar Airlines for violating ..

2 minutes ago

Employees of FUUAST getting uninterrupted medical ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition playing with people's lives by violatin ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.