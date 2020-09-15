Qureshi, Saudi minister review bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Minister of State Adel al-Jubair.

Underscoring close Pak-Saudi fraternal ties, the foreign minister reaffirmed commitment to further enhance this strategic relationship, according to a foreign office statement issued here.

The two ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and agreed to intensify bilateral exchanges, the statement added.

\932\867