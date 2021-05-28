UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu Is In State Of Fear

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in state of fear

The Foreign Minister’s statement came after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) decided to initiate an open-ended international investigation into violations in the latest violence in Gaza and into “systematic abuses”in the Palestinians territories.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamen Netanyahu is in state of fear.

He made this statement after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) decided to initiate an open-ended international investigation into violations in the latest violence in Gaza and into “systematic abuses”in the Palestinians territories.

The Foreign Minister’s statement came after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) decided to initiate an open-ended international investigation into violations in the latest violence in Gaza and into “systematic abuses”in the Palestinians territories.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) took this decision after 24 members out of 47 voted in the favor of unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long middle East conflict.

Pakistan had moved the text on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on which the debate was held during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence this month.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC achieved success in the meeting of the Human Rights Council yesterday, pointing out that if Israel announced that it would not cooperate in the investigation, they would be exposed.

“Netanyahu’s statement shows that he is in a state of fear,” said the minister.

On Thursday, opening the session, the UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concerns over “high level of civilian fatalities and injuries” from the attacks on Gaza.

He warned that the Israeli attacks on the enclave “may constitute war crimes”.

The Palestinian foreign ministry appreciated the move, saying that it “reflects the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, law enforcement, and protection of Palestinian human rights,”.

However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacted by saying it: “shameful,”.

He said in a statement: “Today’s shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession,”.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Gaza Middle East From OIC

Recent Stories

Kremlin Regrets US Decision to Abandon Open Skies ..

6 minutes ago

DC visits fruit, vegetable market

6 minutes ago

Meeting held at SCCI

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Welcomes ICAO's Intention to Investigate R ..

12 minutes ago

Oxford University Opens Research Center to Prevent ..

12 minutes ago

S. Korean Ruling Party, Gov't Ready For Rapprochem ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.