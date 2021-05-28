(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister’s statement came after the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) decided to initiate an open-ended international investigation into violations in the latest violence in Gaza and into “systematic abuses”in the Palestinians territories.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamen Netanyahu is in state of fear.

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) took this decision after 24 members out of 47 voted in the favor of unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and their “root causes” in the decades-long middle East conflict.

Pakistan had moved the text on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on which the debate was held during a special one-day council session focused on the surge in deadly violence this month.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the OIC achieved success in the meeting of the Human Rights Council yesterday, pointing out that if Israel announced that it would not cooperate in the investigation, they would be exposed.

“Netanyahu’s statement shows that he is in a state of fear,” said the minister.

On Thursday, opening the session, the UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet expressed concerns over “high level of civilian fatalities and injuries” from the attacks on Gaza.

He warned that the Israeli attacks on the enclave “may constitute war crimes”.

The Palestinian foreign ministry appreciated the move, saying that it “reflects the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, law enforcement, and protection of Palestinian human rights,”.

However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu reacted by saying it: “shameful,”.

He said in a statement: “Today’s shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession,”.