Qureshi says, thankful to all for by-poll victory

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday thanked the public for their support and votes in the victory of his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi in by-election PP-217.

Talking to a public gathering after announcement of his son Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi's victory in by-election PP-217, he thanked all the wings and workers including the members of assembly, party organizations, women and youth.