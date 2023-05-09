Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI Vice-Chairman says the flag of the party will pass to someone else’ hands if he is arrested after Imran Khan.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he would announce the action plan while keeping in view Imran Khan's directives.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he had come to the hospital to inquire about his wife's health and had called a meeting of the senior leadership and a 6-member committee in Islamabad.

Qureshi said he would announce the action plan while keeping in view Imran Khan's directives. He stated that he attempted to contact some people, and if there was a plan to arrest him after Imran Khan, then this flag would be passed from one hand to another. He had it in the morning and now it was with him, but it might be in someone else's hand at night.

He said that the people needed to come out and fight against this imported government and gang of thieves.

“I appeal to everyone to leave their homes wherever they are and not to attack anyone and not to cause any harm to the government properties,” said Imran Khan.

He said, “We need to struggle peacefully against this tyranny, and we have to come out against it all over the country,”. The Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the Pakistan army belonged to them, they were their brothers, children, brothers, and sons.

“Our quarrel is not with the army at all. We just want them to realize what has happened to the country. What is the PDM doing?,’ he added.