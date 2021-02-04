Qureshi slams opposition for not supporting  26th Amendment for Senate elections

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Minister says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has brought this amendment to end corrupt practices and horse-trading in the Senate Election.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has regretted Opposition’s behavior in the National Assembly for not supporting 26th Constitution Amendment to hold Senate Election through open ballot and allowing dual Nationals to contest polls.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf brought this amendment to end corrupt practices and horse-trading in the Senate Election. He said Pakistan Peoples’ Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N have jointly promised in the Charter of Democracy to hold Senate Election through show of hands to ensure transparency in the polling process and end sale and purchase of votes but surprisingly now these parties are faltering from their commitment.

Shah Mahmood said that to ensure transparency in Upper House polls, PTI had filed a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan requesting the apex court for interpretation of law that whether or not Senate Elections can be held through open vote. He said as a second option we moved a constitutional amendment in the National Assembly which needs two-third majority for becoming a law. He said despite, knowing the fact that PTI lacks the required majority for this purpose, the government brought 26th Constitutional Amendment to the Parliament to expose the Opposition and people can know that as to who do not want to eliminate horse-trading in Senate Elections and continue to promote corrupt practices in the country.

The Foreign Minister made it clear that PTI will stand committed with its principled stand of ensuring transparency in Senate Election, irrespective of approval or rejection of the amendment in the House. He said the government is not afraid of Opposition’s long march or any other protest.

Responding to a question, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said that National Highway Authority (NHA) has planned to establish Emergency Response Centre on its network in a phased programme for emergency relief first aid medical services to accident victims and needy locals.

Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told the House that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority ensures checking quality of thirty-nine food and other commodities in the country as per international guidelines, practices and national standards.

He said that monitor quality of food products by quarterly inspections and open market sampling on continuously as per international practices with transparency.

He said pharmaceutical products are not in legal purview of PSQCA and relevant authorities are mandated to control manufacturers of substandard pharmaceutical products.

The Minister for Science and Technology regretted that the opposition parties, especially the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, promoted the politics of horse-trading in Pakistan.

He said the opposition should keep it in mind that Prime Minister Imran will not give any NRO to looters and plunderers. He said the opposition today disrespected the parliament by creating rumpus in the House.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that Imran Khan is committed to end corruption from Pakistan. He said the entire nation will see that a new Pakistan will become a reality under the leadership of Imran Khan.

PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf suggested that a parliamentary committee of the Senate and the National Assembly comprising members from the opposition and the treasury benches to have in-depth discussion over the constitutional amendment.

The House has now been prorogued.