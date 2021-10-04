Qureshi slams Sindh govt for continuously neglecting development of Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday deplored that the Sindh government has been continuously ignoring the development of Hyderabad.

Talking to the media persons here, Qureshi alleged that the funds earmarked for the development projects in Hyderabad were being consumed by lavish expenses of the government functionaries.

"Hyderabad used to be regarded as a beautiful and neat and clean city but it has now been turned into a huge garbage heap," he bewailed.

He said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Municipal Committee Qasimabad and other local government bodies in the district had completely failed to discharge their duties.

"If the existing state of affairs continued, Hyderabad will soon be regarded as a rural town and it will loose its urban status," he warned.

He lamented that neither recreational places had been established in the district nor any cultural and art related activities were being organized on a regular basis.

Qureshi observed that due to deplorable performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government and the people of Hyderabad were looking towards the political alternative which was being provided to them by the PTI's leadership.

He expressed the hope that his party would be able to secure the mandate of the people in the next general elections.