UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Slams Sindh Govt For Continuously Neglecting Development Of Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Qureshi slams Sindh govt for continuously neglecting development of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Hyderabad President Imran Qureshi Monday deplored that the Sindh government has been continuously ignoring the development of Hyderabad.

Talking to the media persons here, Qureshi alleged that the funds earmarked for the development projects in Hyderabad were being consumed by lavish expenses of the government functionaries.

"Hyderabad used to be regarded as a beautiful and neat and clean city but it has now been turned into a huge garbage heap," he bewailed.

He said the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Municipal Committee Qasimabad and other local government bodies in the district had completely failed to discharge their duties.

"If the existing state of affairs continued, Hyderabad will soon be regarded as a rural town and it will loose its urban status," he warned.

He lamented that neither recreational places had been established in the district nor any cultural and art related activities were being organized on a regular basis.

Qureshi observed that due to deplorable performance of Pakistan Peoples Party's Sindh government and the people of Hyderabad were looking towards the political alternative which was being provided to them by the PTI's leadership.

He expressed the hope that his party would be able to secure the mandate of the people in the next general elections.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Hyderabad Qasimabad Pakistan Peoples Party Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

10 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

11 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

41 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

56 minutes ago
 Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked ..

Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked by regional divergences:WTO

1 hour ago
 CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Y ..

CEO of ADNOC receives ‘Energy Executive of the Year&#039; Award

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.