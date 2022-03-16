Qureshi speaks with Belarusian FM; discusses ongoing Russia-Ukraine talks

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday spoke with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei wherein the two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday spoke with his Belarusian counterpart Vladimir Makei wherein the two sides discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as the bilateral relations.

The foreign minister said that in Pakistan's estimation, Belarus had an important role to press for a diplomatic solution with its interlocutors.

In this regard, the foreign minister expressed the hope that the talks being hosted by Belarus between Russia and Ukraine would yield a productive outcome.

Reiterating Pakistan's concerns, Qureshi said that conflict was not in anyone's interest, particularly the developing countries which were hit the hardest economically.

The foreign minister apprised his Belarusian counterpart of Pakistan's consistent emphasis on respect for international law and principles of the UN Charter, cessation of hostilities, establishment and maintenance of humanitarian corridors, provision of humanitarian assistance, and continuous efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

The foreign minister apprised the Belarusian Foreign Minister that Pakistan had made assiduous efforts to ensure wellbeing of Pakistani citizens and in their evacuation from Ukraine.

In this regard, Pakistan was grateful for the support extended by Ukraine and its neighboring countries as most of the Pakistani community members had been safely evacuated.

The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact.