Qureshi Speaks With Blinken; Urges US Role To Address Palestine Situation

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Qureshi speaks with Blinken; urges US role to address Palestine situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday spoke with US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and discussed bilateral relations and important regional developments, particularly deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The foreign minister apprised Secretary Blinken of Pakistani people's deep concern and anguish on the worsening humanitarian situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territories.

He also underscored the importance of US role in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for a broad-based and comprehensive partnership with the United States that was anchored in close economic cooperation, enhanced regional connectivity and common vision for a peaceful South Asia.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the salience of transformed Pakistan (Naya Pakistan), with its shifting focus on geo-economics.

He underscored that the vision rested on three central pillars of peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for the Afghan peace process while underscoring that achieving peaceful political solution in Afghanistan was the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as the key international and regional stakeholders.

Underscoring the importance of responsible withdrawal, the foreign minister stressed that reduction in violence, permanent ceasefire, and seizing the historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement was indispensable.

The foreign minister highlighted Pakistan's immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and the progress made in strengthening the anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering regimes. He reaffirmed the resolve to continue efforts in that regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi and Secretary Blinken agreed to stay in touch and work together on advancing the two countries' shared bilateral and regional interests.

