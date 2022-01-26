Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reached out to his Beninese counterpart Aurlien Agbnonci wherein he highlighted Pakistan's 'Engage Africa Policy' aimed at enhancing diplomatic, political and economic ties with Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reached out to his Beninese counterpart Aurlien Agbnonci wherein he highlighted Pakistan's 'Engage Africa Policy' aimed at enhancing diplomatic, political and economic ties with Africa.

Both the ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral ties that are characterized by commonality of views on issues of regional and international importance.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Benin.

He lauded Benin's substantive contributions to regional and international organizations like United Nations, Organizations of Islamic Cooperation, African Union, and Economic Community of West African States.

He also recalled the week-long visit by Pakistan Navy Ship 'Nasar' to Cotonou Port, in March 2021, while on a 'Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Mission.'Foreign Minister Agbnonci welcomed bilateral collaboration in the field of diplomatic training.

The two foreign ministers also agreed on strengthening bilateral consultations mechanism and enhancing exchanges between the respective foreign ministries.