UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Speaks With Counterpart; Highlights Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2022 | 10:29 PM

Qureshi speaks with counterpart; highlights Pakistan's Engage Africa Policy

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reached out to his Beninese counterpart Aurlien Agbnonci wherein he highlighted Pakistan's 'Engage Africa Policy' aimed at enhancing diplomatic, political and economic ties with Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday reached out to his Beninese counterpart Aurlien Agbnonci wherein he highlighted Pakistan's 'Engage Africa Policy' aimed at enhancing diplomatic, political and economic ties with Africa.

Both the ministers expressed satisfaction at the state of bilateral ties that are characterized by commonality of views on issues of regional and international importance.

The foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Benin.

He lauded Benin's substantive contributions to regional and international organizations like United Nations, Organizations of Islamic Cooperation, African Union, and Economic Community of West African States.

He also recalled the week-long visit by Pakistan Navy Ship 'Nasar' to Cotonou Port, in March 2021, while on a 'Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Mission.'Foreign Minister Agbnonci welcomed bilateral collaboration in the field of diplomatic training.

The two foreign ministers also agreed on strengthening bilateral consultations mechanism and enhancing exchanges between the respective foreign ministries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Pakistan Navy United Nations Visit Cotonou Benin March

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, ..

Blinken Says Talked About Ukraine With Kuwaiti FM, Situation of Concern to Entir ..

19 seconds ago
 KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private ..

KP Highways Authority signs agreement with private company on Swat Motorway Phas ..

20 seconds ago
 Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use ..

Russia Urges US to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Not Use Them as Bargaining Tool - Env ..

22 seconds ago
 US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions ..

US Urges Americans to Leave Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia - Embassy

23 seconds ago
 US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Min ..

US Ambassador to Russia Leaves Russian Foreign Ministry Building

6 minutes ago
 Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Resto ..

Russian Scientists Install Brain Implant for Restoring Vision in Monkey - Univer ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>