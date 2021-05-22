Qureshi speaks with Senator Lindsey Graham; agree to enhance agri cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday spoke with senior Republican Senator Lindsey Graham wherein they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in agricultural sector, especially to enhance Pakistan's agricultural productivity.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Foreign Minister Qureshi's UN-related engagements in New York in which both the leaders discussed bilateral relations and the regional situation.

The foreign minister appreciated Senator Graham's efforts for strengthening the Pakistan-U.S. partnership. He said that Pakistan wanted to forge closer economic and trade linkages with the US.

He said that Pakistan would continue to support efforts for achieving an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan that would lead to a comprehensive ceasefire, and an orderly and responsible withdrawal of foreign forces.

He stressed that peace in Afghanistan was ultimately the shared responsibility of all Afghan parties as well as key international stakeholders.

Senator Graham appreciated Pakistan's support for deepening the peace process in Afghanistan, while underscoring the importance of economic engagement between the United States and Pakistan that would also contribute to regional peace and stability.

The foreign minister invited Senator Graham to visit Pakistan, which he accepted.