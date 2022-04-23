UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Stopped FO From Issuance Of Demarche To US Envoy: Hina

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 23, 2022 | 01:51 PM

Qureshi stopped FO from issuance of demarche to US envoy: Hina

The Foreign Minister says meeting between Asad Majeed and US official Donald Lu was not a delegation-level meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 23rd, 2022) Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar said that former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stopped the Foreign Office from issuing demarche to the US envoy.

The Minister said Qureshi took this step even he was informed about the cable immediately. She expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Saturday.

The Foreign Minister said that meeting between Asad Majeed and US official Donald Lu was not a delegation-level meeting. Asad Majeed, she said, had given his assessment in which he recommended issuing a demarche to the US ambassador in Islamabad based on the 'luncheon' discussion with Donald Lu.

“In his assessment, Asad Majeed recommended the Foreign Office to call US ambassador and ask that whatever the US diplomat Donald Lu had said was his personal opinion about Pakistan or the US government’s stance,” the Minister said.

The minister’s remarks came after National Security Committee (NSC) meeting which ruled out foreign conspiracy againat former PTI government.

Hina said former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had been informed about the cypher immediately, but on his instructions demarche was not issued by the Foreign Office.

She stated that Asad Majeed had sent recommendations in a very professional manner but the matter was politicised by the then government.

Hina said, "Pakistan’s foreign ministry came under severe pressure due to the mishandling of the issue,’".

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Shah Mehmood Qureshi TV From Government

Recent Stories

HEC announces April 25 as deadline to apply for LA ..

HEC announces April 25 as deadline to apply for LAT

35 minutes ago
 Faithfuls throng fruit 'chaat' stalls to enjoy ift ..

Faithfuls throng fruit 'chaat' stalls to enjoy iftars during Ramzan

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Quetta

39 minutes ago
 US hails Pakistan's statement ruling out 'foreign ..

US hails Pakistan's statement ruling out 'foreign conspiracy' behind Imran's ous ..

48 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,6 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,736 confirmed, 20,634 asymptomatic

48 minutes ago
 Israel Shuts Down Erez Checkpoint at Gaza Border A ..

Israel Shuts Down Erez Checkpoint at Gaza Border After Night Shelling - Official

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.