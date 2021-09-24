UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, Swedish FM Discuss Areas Of Mutual Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sweden Ann Linde in New York on the sidelines of 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation, Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that Pakistan valued Sweden as an important bilateral partner as well as a key member of the European Union.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed areas of mutual cooperation including trade, investment and development cooperation. The Foreign Minister added that Pakistan would welcome more Swedish companies to take advantage of business-friendly environment in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi invited Foreign Minister Linde to undertake a visit to Pakistan at the earliest.

The Foreign Minister briefed his Swedish counterpart on Pakistan's perspective on the situation in Afghanistan. He underscored the importance of the international community's engagement with Afghanistan in order to promote peace and stability. The Swedish Foreign Minister expressed her government's gratitude to Pakistan for facilitating the evacuation of Swedish nationals from Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister shared with the Foreign Minister of Sweden a Dossier on India's grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

