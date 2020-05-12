(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday clarified his position and termed tall claims of chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during assembly session as emotional verbiage.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Qureshi said that Bilawal Bhutto's national assembly talk with regards to him was based on unsubstantiated claims and emotional verbiage.