Qureshi Terms Bilawal's Statement As Emotional Verbiage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

Qureshi terms Bilawal's statement as emotional verbiage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday clarified his position and termed tall claims of chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during assembly session as emotional verbiage.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Qureshi said that Bilawal Bhutto's national assembly talk with regards to him was based on unsubstantiated claims and emotional verbiage.

