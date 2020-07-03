Qureshi tested positive for COVID-19; quarantines at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined at home though he was feeling "strong" and "energetic".

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic," the foreign minister announced on his Twitter handle.

He said he would continue to carry on his duties from home and requested the people to keep him in their prayers.

As of Friday, Pakistan had reported 221,896 confirmed coronavirus cases so far with 103,722 being currently active after 113,623 stood recovered but 4,551 succumbed to the pathogen.

Several parliamentarians have already been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz, Sindh Governor Imran Islamil and others.\932