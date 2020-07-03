UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Tested Positive For COVID-19; Quarantines At Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 08:01 PM

Qureshi tested positive for COVID-19; quarantines at home

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined at home though he was feeling "strong" and "energetic".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined at home though he was feeling "strong" and "energetic".

"This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home. I have now tested positive for COVID 19. By the grace of Allah, I feel strong and energetic," the foreign minister announced on his Twitter handle.

He said he would continue to carry on his duties from home and requested the people to keep him in their prayers.

As of Friday, Pakistan had reported 221,896 confirmed coronavirus cases so far with 103,722 being currently active after 113,623 stood recovered but 4,551 succumbed to the pathogen.

Several parliamentarians have already been infected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister Shahhid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz, Sindh Governor Imran Islamil and others.\932

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Governor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Twitter Rashid Muslim From Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

KPK chief minister calls on prime minister

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopian Prime Minister says singer's death part ..

5 minutes ago

Minister, parliamentary secretary visit train-coac ..

8 minutes ago

Cuba, allies block activist at UN Human Rights Cou ..

8 minutes ago

10 killed, 827 injured in 780 accidents in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.