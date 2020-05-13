UrduPoint.com
Qureshi To Attend Virtual SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting On COVID-19 Today

Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:30 AM

Qureshi to attend virtual SCO Foreign Ministers meeting on COVID-19 today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will participate in a virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) today which will primarily focus on COVID-19 pandemic.  The video conference will provide an opportunity to express solidarity and develop a united response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the SCO level , a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

