Qureshi to brief Senate shortly: Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday informed the Senate that the Foreign Affairs Minister would take the House into confidence about his recent visit to the United States.

Responding to a point of order raised by Senator Raza Rabbani, he said that running of the House proceeding was collective responsibility of both opposition and treasury benches.

He said Shah Mehmood Qureshi would come in the House shortly and brief the senators about his recent visit to US.

Earlier, Raza Rabbani demanded that the foreign minister should apprise the Parliament about his visit.