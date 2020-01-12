UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi To Embark On Iran, Saudi Arabia Visit Sunday To Discuss ME Situation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

Qureshi to embark on Iran, Saudi Arabia visit Sunday to discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would embark on visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss the middle East situation and the regional peace with the respective leadership of the two countries.

The foreign minister would pay the two-nation visit on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the latest developments took place in the region.

While in Tehran, the foreign minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the Middle East/Gulf region, a Foreign Office press release said.

On January 13, he would visit Riyadh to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

  The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

  During these visits, the foreign minister would share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusing the tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

Foreign Minister Qureshi would also convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Iran Riyadh Visit Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud January Sunday All Share

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

36 minutes ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

46 minutes ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

56 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indonesian FM

1 hour ago

Zekenskyy Says Crucial for Ukraine to Receive Bodi ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.