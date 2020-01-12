Qureshi to embark on Iran, Saudi Arabia visit Sunday to discuss ME situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi would embark on visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia on Sunday to discuss the middle East situation and the regional peace with the respective leadership of the two countries.

The foreign minister would pay the two-nation visit on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, following the latest developments took place in the region.

While in Tehran, the foreign minister will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and exchange views on the evolving situation in the Middle East/Gulf region, a Foreign Office press release said.

On January 13, he would visit Riyadh to hold talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and consult on the issues of regional peace and stability.

The recent developments seriously endanger peace and security in an already volatile region and underscore the need for immediate and collective efforts for a peaceful resolution.

During these visits, the foreign minister would share Pakistan's perspective on the current situation, stress the imperative of avoiding any conflict, underscore the importance of defusing the tensions, and stress the need for finding a diplomatic way forward.

Foreign Minister Qureshi would also convey Pakistan's readiness to support all efforts that facilitate resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.