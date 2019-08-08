Qureshi to hold consultations with Chinese leadership on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday said he was leaving for China late in the night to hold consultations with the Chinese leadership after New Delhi revoked special status of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said the entire world had condemned the unconstitutional move of the Bharatiya Janata Party government to revoke the constitutional status of held Kashmir.

He said 47 members of the British had written a letter to the United Nations Secretary General expressing their concern over the grave situation in the IoK.

Qureshi said Pakistan would raise the issue at international fora and provide political, legal and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

To a question about any misadventure by India in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister said the diplomatic community in Islamabad had been informed of Pakistan's concern in that regard. India could stage a Pulwama type terrorist act to avoid the world's attention, he stressed.\867