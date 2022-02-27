UrduPoint.com

Qureshi, UK Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Qureshi, UK minister discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister for South Asia, North Africa, the United Nations and the Commonwealth at the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) here on Sunday and exchanged views on Pakistan-UK relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated the importance Pakistan attached to its good relations and close cooperation with the UK and other European partners. He hoped that the next round of Strategic Dialogue with the UK will take place in near future.

On the developments in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated concerns at the heightened tensions and military escalation. He stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his recent visit to Moscow, had regretted the latest situation between Russia and Ukraine and said that Pakistan had hoped diplomacy could avert a military conflict.

The Prime Minister had further underscored that conflict was not in anyone's interest and that the developing countries were always hit the hardest economically, in case of conflict. Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized that diplomacy and a peaceful solution were indispensable. In this regard, he stressed sustained engagement through diplomacy and dialogue.

On Pakistan-UK ties, the two sides reiterated their resolve to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Lord Ahmad thanked the Foreign Minister for the detailed exchange and expressed hope that UK and Pakistan will keep on working together on issues of common interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit United Kingdom Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

8 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

8 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

11 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>