Qureshi Urges Afghan Govt To Reconsider Decision Of Recalling Ambassador, Diplomats From Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 10:03 PM

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assuring all out efforts to investigate the July 16 incident regarding the daughter of Afghan Ambassador, urged the Afghan government to reconsider its decision of recalling their Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assuring all out efforts to investigate the July 16 incident regarding the daughter of Afghan Ambassador, urged the Afghan government to reconsider its decision of recalling their Ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan.

"As the presence of Afghan Ambassador in Pakistan is very important for further strengthening and broadening bilateral relations, this absence will not be in the interest of two countries," Qureshi said while addressing a press conference along with National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad here at the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Minister shared some details of investigations made so far into the July 16 unfortunate incident and said that the Afghan side has been requested for their cooperation to reach to the conclusion.

Qureshi also shared with media the details of his today's telephonic conversation with Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar during which he apprised him of the measures taken by Pakistan after the incident and the progress made in the investigations so far.

The Foreign Minister said he told his Afghan counterpart that Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally taken notice of the incident and was overseeing the investigation process.

"We desire to reveal the facts before them as well as before the world and bring the culprits to justice. We will not keep anything secret," he maintained.

The Foreign Secretary also assured the Afghan Ambassador of all out cooperation, he added.

