Qureshi Urges Afghan Parties For Efforts To Achieve Permanent Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Qureshi urges Afghan parties for efforts to achieve permanent ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday welcomed the recently announced Eid ceasefire by the Afghan parties and emphasized the continuous efforts for a permanent truce.

The foreign minister received a telephone call from Afghan counterpart Mohammad Haneef Atmar wherein they exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan's support to the Afghan Peace Process.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views about the current situation in Palestine and Masjid Al-Aqsa and agreed to remain in contact on the Palestine issue.

They also agreed to maintain high-level bilateral exchanges and work together for further consolidation of Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

More Stories From Pakistan

