UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Urges Canada To Reconsider Flights' Suspension Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:08 PM

Qureshi urges Canada to reconsider flights' suspension decision

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the Canadian government to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan due to COVID-19 situation in Canada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday urged the Canadian government to reconsider its decision of suspending flights from Pakistan due to COVID-19 situation in Canada.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, who received a telephone call from Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, was briefed by his counterpart on the decision by the Canadian Government to suspend flights to and from Pakistan in the wake of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in Canada.

During the call, matters pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral ties and regional situation were discussed, the Foreign Office said in a news release.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised his Canadian counterpart of the effective measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the lives and livelihoods of the people.

He stated that Pakistan and Canada had historically enjoyed cordial relationship and underlined the need to enhance the bilateral relations in political, economic, security and cultural fields for mutual benefit of the two countries.

The foreign minister offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in Canada due to COVID-19 and extended good wishes to the Government and people of Canada to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner.

He appreciated the inclusion of Pakistan in Students Direct Stream (SDS) while expressing hope that it would help augment access of more Pakistani students to the educational institutes of Canada.

Foreign Minister Qureshi requested to re-establish Canadian visa processing center in Islamabad following improvement in the law and order situation in Pakistan.

He thanked the Government of Canada for positively revising travel advisory for Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Marc Garneau offered condolences on the loss of precious lives in the recent attack on Serena Hotel, Quetta.

He also appreciated the joint statement adopted at the conclusion of the Trilateral Meeting of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Turkey on April 23.

Both ministers extended invitations to each other to visit the respective countries on mutually convenient dates.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked the Canadian foreign minister for his telephone call. The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in contact in future as well.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Islamabad Quetta Foreign Office Law And Order Turkey Canada Hotel Visit April Visa From Government

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

41 minutes ago

OPEC+ Confirms Current Terms of Deal to Limit Oil ..

2 minutes ago

NATO Chief, Slovak Prime Minister Discuss Russia's ..

3 minutes ago

Rs.75,000 fine imposed on 20 profiteers

3 minutes ago

39,927 senior citizens vaccinated

3 minutes ago

Karachi Union of Journalists delegation met Secret ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.