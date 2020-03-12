UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Urges Diplomats To Mould Themselves According To Modern Demands Of Diplomacy

Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the diplomats to adopt a pro-active approach and mould themselves according to modern demands of diplomacy.

He said that in the changing situation and presence of modern communication technology, demands of diplomacy were also being changed.

The foreign minister was speaking to graduation ceremony of 28th diplomatic course for foreign diplomats at ministry of foreign affairs.

The diplomatic course was conducted at Foreign Service Academy, a press release issued by the ministry of foreign here said.

Thirty three diplomats of 24 countries attended the graduation ceremony.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants and congratulated them on completion of the course.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Director General Foreign Service academy Nadeem Riaz and high official of the ministry also attended the ceremony.

The foreign minister informed the participants about Pakistan's foreign policy and steps taken in that regard at various parts of the world.

The foreign diplomats thanked the Foreign Service Academy for Pakistan's traditional hospitality and provision of a high-standard course.

