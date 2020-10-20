Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to drop the opposition's agenda, which its members had not moved despite their presence in the House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday urged Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to drop the opposition's agenda, which its members had not moved despite their presence in the House.

Speaking in the National Assembly on a point of order, the minister said it was a private members' day and the opposition legislators adopted a childish behaviour.

It was the democratic right of opposition to protest, but they did not participate in the business despite their presence in the House, he added.

He criticized the opposition members for creating a fuss by blowing whistles, which, he observed, they would continue during the upcoming three years.