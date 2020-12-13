UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Urges Opposition To Resign From Assemblies, Stop Playing Drama With Nation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Qureshi urges opposition to resign from assemblies, stop playing drama with nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday urged the opposition parties to stop playing drama with nation and resign from assemblies forthwith.

The leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should present resignation to Speaker National Assembly and desist from playing gimmicks with nation anymore, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The incumbent government had made requests to the opposition to cease from organizing public gatherings at open places as coronavirus cases were increasing in the country, he said.

Despite COVID-19, pandemic, he said the Opposition parties had held public gathering in Lahore and posed serious threats to human health.

He suggested the masses of Punjab to listen the speech of Achakzai requesting PDM to stop public gathering amid COVID-19, rising cases.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that PDM should resign from assemblies forthwith and avoid playing with health of the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Shah Mehmood Qureshi Punjab Sunday TV From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

27 seconds ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

15 minutes ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

30 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

30 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.