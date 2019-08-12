Qureshi urges Pakistani diaspora to come out against Indian oppression on Aug 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday urged the Pakistani diaspora living across the world to come out zealously on August 15 (Indian Independence Day) declared as Black Day by Pakistan to protest Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir.

"On this historic day, you will have to come out with a new fervor. On August 14, Pakistanis and Kashmiris will have to observe as solidarity day unitedly. I appeal to Pakistanis living across the world to come out with families and observe Black Day, what they call (Indians) their Independence Day," he said addressing a gathering of Kashmiri refugees at Refugee camp here in the capital city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said such demonstration would help expose the real face of India and Narendra Modi which had likened to that of Hitler.

He also questioned the audience whether they accepted the Indian constitutional amendments to change the status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on which they shouted, "No." He said the Kashmiris in AJK, IOK or anywhere in the world stood to support their brethren who were celebrating Eid amid curfew. He said the Kashmiri children staying abroad for education or livelihood could not communicate with their parents due to complete blackout.

He said he had presented the Kashmir case to Chinese leadership which assured support to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council.

Qureshi said not only Pakistan, even China had also reservations on revocation of Article 370 that had bifurcated the territory.

He said Chinese support was essential for it being the member of the UNSC.

The foreign minister said he arrived here to pay tribute to the soldiers who had been guarding the national frontiers even on the day of Eid far away from their children at Line of Control and Chakothi.

"I am also here to assure you that we stand beside you. You are not alone. This government is with you, will represent you and reflect your emotions," he stated.

Shah said the whole of the nation and political leadership was united on Kashmir. "We might have differences on certain issues but not on Kashmir," he remarked.

He said the Kashmiris would have to convey message to the world that this was the struggle for Kashmiris' rights otherwise the case would not move forward.

He said on August 14, the whole country would echo with a slogan of 'Kashmir bany ga Pakistan, as the government had announced to observe Independence Day as Solidarity Day with Kashmir.

However, he viewed the protest of any strength in Pakistan would not have an impact like the one to be made by Kashmir diaspora outside Pakistan.

"This is their big test. If they keep mum today, the one making bloodshed will become a reality. The conversion of majority into minority will also become reality," he said.

He said even the Indian intelligentsia had been terming Indian actions as historic blunder by Modi regime.

He said in September, Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to the UN General Assembly to contest the Kashmir case before the world.

The foreign minister also appealed the Pakistanis living in New York to gather before the UN General Assembly to protest as Modi arrives there. This is to make the world see what the Kashmiri people see and what the world was thinking. This will also help convey the Kashmiris' voice to the UN before Pakistan takes its case there, he added.