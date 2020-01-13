UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Urges Parties To Exercise Restraint, Avoid Escalatory Steps To Defuse ME Tension

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:13 PM

Qureshi urges parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalatory steps to defuse ME tension

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday while discussing the Middle East situation with Saudi leadership, urged all the sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory step and find ways for constructive engagement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday while discussing the middle East situation with Saudi leadership, urged all the sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid any further escalatory step and find ways for constructive engagement. As part of his trip to regional countries on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Riyadh and had an in-depth exchange of views on recent developments with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The foreign minister arrived in Saudi capital on the second leg of his two-nation visit as a day earlier, he visited Tehran where he held separate meetings with President Rouhani and Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif and presented Pakistan's firm stance on not siding with any conflict, but peace.

During the meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the foreign minister shared in detail Pakistan's perspective on the recent developments in the Middle East. He highlighted the thrust of his diplomatic outreach as part of Prime Minister's direction that Pakistan must support all efforts aimed at avoiding conflict and resolving differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means.

The foreign minister apprised his Saudi counterpart about his telephonic conversations with the foreign ministers of regional countries, and other diplomatic contacts, noting an overwhelming level of support for efforts for deescalation.

Noting the serious implications for peace and security of recent events, the foreign minister underscored the need for all sides to exercise maximum restraint, avoid taking any further escalatory step, work for defusing tensions, and finding ways for constructive engagement. As "partner for peace", the foreign minister stated that Pakistan would support all efforts for peace and provide all possible facilitation for constructive engagement among parties.

Qureshi also thanked for Saudi Arabia's steadfast support for the Kashmir issue and exchanged views on deepening bilateral cooperation in economic and financial fields.

While discussing the bilateral matters, the foreign minister underscored that the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were deep-rooted and multi-faceted and the strategic relationship between the two countries was growing in myriad dimensions.

The Saudi foreign minister reaffirmed the strategic importance of Saudi-Pakistan relations and the resolve to deepen mutual cooperation in all fields.

In the regional context, the Saudi foreign minister welcomed Qureshi's visit and Pakistan's support for efforts to defuse tensions, preserve peace and security, and help find a diplomatic way forward.

The two sides agreed to remain engaged and consult closely on issues affecting peace and security in the region and beyond.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Riyadh Visit Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

14 minutes ago

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

59 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

59 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

59 minutes ago

Qureshi leaves for Oman after completing Saudi vis ..

31 seconds ago

Greek Authorities Continue Search for Migrants Aft ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.