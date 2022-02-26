UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Urges Sindh Govt Not To Create Hurdles In PTI's March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Qureshi urges Sindh govt not to create hurdles in PTI's march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday expressed the hope that Sindh government would not create hurdles in PTI's Sindh rights march.

In a short message prior to his departure to Sindh province, the Foreign Minister said the way, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could come to Punjab and start his public campaign similarly, PTI had the same rights to present its message in Sindh, in a democratic manner. Qureshi said "Keeping in view, the democratic traditions, let's present your stance, allowing us to exercise the same." He hoped the PPP's Sindh government would not create hurdles in the way of rally as the PTI had no other intentions. "I want to remind if our processions or party workers are targeted, the PTI workers in Punjab will be noting such things," he cautioned.

The PTI's Vice Chairman will lead the PTI's march from Kamu Shaheed area in Sindh today along with other leaders of PTI Sindh chapter.

The ''Huqooq-e-Sindh March" would culminate in Karachi on March 6 after passing through Ghotki, Pano Akil, Sukkar and 27 other districts of the province.

The PTI leader further urged the people of Sindh to think about their future as they had been bearing a government for the last 15 years that had burdened them with its corruption.

He said that he would be spreading a message of the PTI Chairman to the people of the province during his visit to different parts. "Get ready and join the procession for a prosperous, stronger and better Pakistan," he stressed.

Qureshi expressed the optimism that oppressed segments of Sindh that had been groaning under PPP's corrupt rule would come out and resist the grinding wheel of injustice. "Time has come to break shackles of slavery and move ahead. It is a message, a philosophy and a manifesto," he said, adding that PTI was offering the Sindh people an alternative to what they had been experiencing for more than a decade.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Visit Same Lead Ghotki March From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

13 minutes ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

1 hour ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

2 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

3 hours ago
 Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans aft ..

Qalandars reach PSL 7 final clash with Sultans after beating United by six runs

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>