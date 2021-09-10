UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Urges Steps To Ward Off Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

Qureshi urges steps to ward off humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday urged the international community to urgently provide assistance to ward off a humanitarian crisis and to take steps to ensure economic stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday urged the international community to urgently provide assistance to ward off a humanitarian crisis and to take steps to ensure economic stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister, during the wide-ranging talks with Foreign Minister of Spain Jose Manuel Albares Bueno here, said releasing Afghanistan's financial assets was also a necessary measure to bring in economic stability.

During the talks, views were exchanged on the latest developments in Afghanistan. Bilateral relations including cooperation in international fora were part of the parleys.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan, as an immediate neighbor of Afghanistan, had paid immense price because of prolonged conflict and instability next door. As such, peace and stability in Afghanistan were in the best interest of Pakistan, he added.

The foreign minister hoped that the new dispensation in Afghanistan would undertake concerted efforts for peace and security and work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people.

He underscored that the international community must remain engaged and that the people of Afghanistan should not be abandoned.

Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the visiting foreign minister of his regional outreach on different aspects of the evolving situation in Afghanistan, which presented challenges as well as opportunities.

He also apprised his Spanish counterpart regarding Pakistan's facilitation of evacuation of over 12,000 people belonging to 30 countries and international organizations.

Foreign Minister Albares appreciated Pakistan's role in facilitation of international evacuation endeavors.

He agreed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was key to regional peace, stability and prosperity and also lauded Pakistan's efforts in promoting these objectives.

In the bilateral context, the two foreign ministers discussed the entire gamut of Pakistan-Spain relations including cooperation in political, economic, trade, energy and defence sectors.

They agreed on enhancing relations in all fields and stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges. Foreign Minister Albares also appreciated the positive contributions of Pakistani community in Spain.

Foreign Minister Albares invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to undertake a visit to Spain.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The milestone would be commemorated in a befitting manner through a series of events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Visit Price Spain All Best

Recent Stories

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large ..

Terror Groups Like IS Still Seek to Cary Out Large-Scale Attacks Against US - FB ..

11 seconds ago
 Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

Italy seizes 500 fake Francis Bacon works

13 seconds ago
 Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

Notorious drug peddler held with hashish

14 seconds ago
 Prime Minister for special measures to ensure inve ..

Prime Minister for special measures to ensure investors facilitation

16 seconds ago
 Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violatio ..

Moscow Has Evidence of US Digital Giants' Violation of Russian Law Ahead of Duma ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll ov ..

AJK govt to announce education policy to enroll over 40,000 children in schools

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.