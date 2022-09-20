UrduPoint.com

Qureshi Urges Youths To Serve Country Through IT

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman, Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Tuesday urged the youths to set their destination through Information Technology (IT) for serving the country

Speaking at a ceremony Orientation Drive 2022 " Education and Skills Together" held under the auspices of Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), he claimed that past governments turned blind eye to the IT sector and did not provide a conducive environment for its promotion. The youths of these days were more advanced in this sector as compared to the past, he said adding that future of the country rested with them.

Qureshi opined that 65 per cent of the country's population consisted of youth who were hope for a bright future for the country.

He pointed out financial issues of the country including high prices of Dollar against rupee besides the high tariff of electricity and gas.He recalled PTI was focusing on the IT sector in its tenure for youth to earn at home by using it.

He claimed that Imran Khan was a role model for today's youth and added that the PTI chairman got the country's recognized in the world by his capabilities especially in education and health sectors.

Provincial Minister for IT, Dr Arsalan Khalid informed that people were equipping themselves with digital skills swiftly adding that but education should not be compromised for it.

He stated that students were benefiting with E-Rozgaar schemes and added that they were formulating their syllabus keeping in view demand of IT.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi, said that the world had changed into a global village and each one of us was interconnected through this sector.

He maintained that education and skills were going side by side these days.

PITB DG, Sajid Latif, Tanvir Ahmad, Naveed Mirza, Dr Shahid Fareed and others also spoke on the occasion.

