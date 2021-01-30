Qureshi, US Secretary discuss Daniel Pearl case in first telephonic call

(@fidahassanain)

Newly appointed US Secretary of state Antony J. Blinken and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have discussed bilateral relation, Afghan peace and Daniel Pearl case in their first telephonic conversation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 30th, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken urged Pakistan to ensure accountability in Daniel Pearl case during his first telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

Mr. Blinken underscored that it is important and in mutual interest that justice is served through legal means. They also discussed Afghan peace during their telephonic conversation.

The US Secretary of State recalled the US-Pakistan cooperation over the years and noted that the two countries had a range of areas to engage in.

Both sides had agreed to work together on advancing the two countries’ bilateral agenda and promoting common interests in the region and beyond.

The Foreign Minister congratulated Secretary Blinken on assuming his office and underscored Pakistan’s commitment to forging a comprehensive partnership with the United States based on convergence of interests on a whole range of issues.

Highlighting the transformation in Pakistan, he stressed that the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has a new vision that places a premium on forging an economic partnership, building a peaceful neighbourhood, and enhancing regional connectivity.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has facilitated the Afghan peace process and remains committed to working with the United States as a partner for peace.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the people of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.