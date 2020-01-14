UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi Visits Oman To Offer Condolences On The Demise Of Sultan Qaboos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:05 PM

Qureshi visits Oman to offer condolences on the demise of Sultan Qaboos

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has completed his two day visit to of Oman , where he offered condolences over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said

Muscat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th January, 2020) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has completed his two day visit to of Oman , where he offered condolences over the sad demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.The Foreign Minister also met the new king of Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimur , who has received sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the leadership and people of Pakistan.The Foreign Minister conveyed special messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, stressing that the Pakistani nation fully shared the grief and sorrow of the brotherly people of Oman on this irreparable loss.The Foreign Minister stated that with the passing away of Sultan Qaboos, Oman has lost a wise and sagacious ruler and a visionary leader,who transformed the country into a modern, vibrant and prosperous state.

His contributions to the cause of peace, stability and security in the region will be long remembered.Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the confidence that Oman will continue to prosper in line with the vision of Sultan Qaboos.Sultan Haitham expressed sincere thanks to the leadership and people of Pakistan on the gesture of Foreign Minister's special visit to Muscat to offer condolences.

Noting the long-standing fraternal ties between Oman and Pakistan, Sultan Haitham affirmed that these relations will continue to flourish in the time to come.Pakistan has always maintained close brotherly relations with Oman.

Under the leadership of Sultan Qaboos, bilateral cooperation acquired a new level. Sultan Qaboos was a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan, and made an invaluable contribution to bringing the two countries and peoples closer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Oman Visit Muscat From Sad

Recent Stories

24 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

39 minutes ago

Dengue Fever Hits More than 50,000 in Yemen, Adds ..

3 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff shows sorrow over life loss du ..

3 minutes ago

Three state properties given to Naya Pakistan Hous ..

3 minutes ago

Italian Prime Minister Receives Invitation to Upco ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.