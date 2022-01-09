Qureshi visits Pakistani embassy in Bucharest

(@FahadShabbir)

BUCHAREST, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday visited the Pakistani embassy in Bucharest, Romania and inaugurated the Trade and Cultural Exhibition Hall.

Pakistan's ambassador to Romania Dr Zafar Iqbal and staff of the embassy welcomed the minister.

The hall will be used as a place to hold exhibitions to display and promote goods imported from Pakistan, encourage tourism and highlight soft image of Pakistan.

The minister visited different sections of the embassy and appreciated performance of the embassy staff.

During the visit to Romania, the minister will address members of the Pakistani community.