Qureshi Visits Sanjrani To Felicitate On His Re-election As Senate Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:33 AM

Qureshi visits Sanjrani to felicitate on his re-election as Senate chairman

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited the residence of Sadiq Sanjrani to extend greetings on his re-election as chairman of the Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited the residence of Sadiq Sanjrani to extend greetings on his re-election as chairman of the Senate.

Sadiq Sanjrani received the foreign minister on his arrival at the Chairman Senate House.

Qureshi said the win of Sadiq Sanjrani was in fact the victory of Imran Khan's ideology. The Pakistan Democratic Movement's defeat proved that those using the money to buy the votes had to face the embarrassment.

The Senate chairman thanked the foreign minister for visiting him.

