Qureshi, Wang for coordinated approach to achieve peace, stability in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday had in-depth discussion on the overall regional security situation, with particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, there was a consensus that in view of the latest situation, close coordinated approach was extremely critical to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Chinese counterpart on Pakistan's consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers took stock of existing fraternal ties with a view to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi offered condolences on the tragic incident in which a bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine following a blast and had resulted in the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers and Pakistani nationals. He added that the investigations were underway.

The Foreign Minister requested his Chinese counterpart to convey sentiments to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He felicitated the Chinese Foreign Minister on centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China and reaffirmed resolve to strengthen cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that Pakistan and China are iron clad brothers. Both the countries share common understanding on various regional and international issues and had been supporting each other on issues of core interests.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue close coordination and agreed to meet in near future.