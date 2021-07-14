UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Qureshi, Wang For Coordinated Approach To Achieve Peace, Stability In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 09:46 PM

Qureshi, Wang for coordinated approach to achieve peace, stability in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday had in-depth discussion on the overall regional security situation, with particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday had in-depth discussion on the overall regional security situation, with particular focus on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

During the meeting held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, there was a consensus that in view of the latest situation, close coordinated approach was extremely critical to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed his Chinese counterpart on Pakistan's consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers took stock of existing fraternal ties with a view to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interests, Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Foreign Minister Qureshi offered condolences on the tragic incident in which a bus carrying Chinese workers plunged into a ravine following a blast and had resulted in the loss of precious lives of Chinese workers and Pakistani nationals. He added that the investigations were underway.

The Foreign Minister requested his Chinese counterpart to convey sentiments to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

He felicitated the Chinese Foreign Minister on centenary celebrations of the Communist Party of China and reaffirmed resolve to strengthen cooperation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that Pakistan and China are iron clad brothers. Both the countries share common understanding on various regional and international issues and had been supporting each other on issues of core interests.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to continue close coordination and agreed to meet in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Foreign Office China Dushanbe Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Share

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

7 minutes ago

'Removal of Malala’s image,': Sherry Rehman scol ..

11 minutes ago

COAS appreciates Tajikistan's efforts

17 minutes ago

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake', says former ..

21 minutes ago

ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for Eid- ..

2 minutes ago

FNC, Bahrain&#039;s House of Representatives discu ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.