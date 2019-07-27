UrduPoint.com
Qureshi Welcomes Emphasis On Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey Role For Muslim Renaissance

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:42 AM

Qureshi welcomes emphasis on Pakistan, Malaysia, Turkey role for Muslim renaissance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday welcomed the emphasis by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia could lead towards the Muslim renaissance.

Addressing a joint press conference along with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir in Ankara, Erdogan said, "Statements are easy to make. But to have an effective action is far more important. That is why�I proposed that three Muslim countries should work together. At least these three [Turkey, Malaysia and Pakistan]." The Malaysian premier also seconded Erdogan's view and urged the three Muslim countries to work together.

"Heartily welcome PM @chedetofficial (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) and President @RTErdogan (Tayyip Erdogan) emphasis on Malaysia, Turkey and Pakistan working together to initiate a Muslim Rennaisance and unite the Muslim world," the foreign minister said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, Foreign Minister Qureshi said he was privileged to be part of the Ministerial meeting of the three countries on the sidelines of OIC's Makkah Summit.

"This important trilateral initiative will go a long way in fostering unity, cooperation and development across the Muslim world," he added.

