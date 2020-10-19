Qureshi wishes Belgian, Austrian FMs early recovery from COVID-19

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday wished early recovery to Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg suffering from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday wished early recovery to Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmes and Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg suffering from COVID-19.

To Sohie Wilmes, the foreign minister in a tweet said "my prayers and best wishes to you. I look forward to connecting with you soon and wish you a speedy recovery from COVID-19".

Qureshi in another tweet also wished best of health to Alexander Schallenberg.

