Qureshi, Zarif Discuss COVID-19, Locust Outbreak In Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Qureshi, Zarif discuss COVID-19, locust outbreak in region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr. Javad Zarif and exchanged greetings on the advent of holy month of Ramazan.

Offering condolences over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to COVID-19, Foreign Minister Qureshi expressed the hope that Iran would achieve success against the global pandemic.

The two foreign ministers discussed the recent outbreak of desert locust in the region and agreed on the need for collective endeavours to effectively address this menace.

The two foreign ministers exchanged views on the Afghan peace process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast support for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan and expressed the hope for the earliest commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations.

He expressed thanks for Iranian leadership's principled position on the rights of the Kashmiri people and highlighted enhanced difficulties in IOJ&K due to communications restrictions and lack of unfettered access to medical and other supplies to address coronavirus.

The foreign minister also drew attention to the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, emphasizing that it should be rejected by the world community.

