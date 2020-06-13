Qureshi,Buzdar discuss South Punjab Secretariat

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office here on Saturday in which matters regarding mutual interest, political situation, steps taken to deal with coronavirus as well as setting up of the secretariat in South Punjab were discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office here on Saturday in which matters regarding mutual interest, political situation, steps taken to deal with coronavirus as well as setting up of the secretariat in South Punjab were discussed.

They also strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the unprovoked firing by the Indian Army on the Line of Control.

On this occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the establishment of the South Punjab Secretariat would provide relief to people of the area. The secretariat would solve problems of people at the grass root level besides bringing about improvement in the governance.

He said that confused India wanted to destroy peace in the region. The struggle of Kashmiri youth against India in occupied Kashmir would become successful. The Indian government had made a new history of brutality by inflicting extreme cruelties on the innocent Kashmiris, he added.

During the meeting, Usman Buzdar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government had presented an excellent, balanced and people-friendly budget, in difficult times.

He also congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister Hamad Azhar and his team. He said the opposition should avoid criticism for the sake of criticism on the tax-free budget. He maintained that the priorities had been rightly set in the budget and the best budget had been presented in the present circumstances.

The budget did not put additional burden on the poor and underprivileged segment of the society, he said.

The chief minister said that the posts for Add Chief Secretary and Additional IG for South Punjab Secretariat had been approved and notification had been issued in this regard. He said the add chief secretary and Additional IG would be posted in Bahawalpur and Multan. He added South Punjab Secretariat would be functional soon.

He said that the government was fulfilling its promises made with people of South Punjab and keeping its focus on development of backward areas. He added the budget allocated for the South Punjab couldnot be utilized for any other purpose, adding that funds of South Punjab would only be spent on developmentand prosperity of people of south Punjab.