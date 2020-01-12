(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi's visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia was a clear evidence of Pakistan's sincere efforts to de-escalate the current prevailing tensions in the middle East (ME) and Gulf region.

In a tweet, she said the visit would help strengthen peace and stability in the Middle East and Gulf region.

The SAPM said the foreign minister would discuss the current situation of ME during his meetings with his Iranian and Saudi counterparts Javad Zarif and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

She said Shah Mehmood Qureshi would stress the need to end the regional conflicts amicably.

Dr Firdous said it was an honor for Pakistan that it was playing an active role for maintenance of peace in the region in larger interest of Muslim Ummah which was also appreciated by the Islamic and Western countries.

She said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, bright image of Pakistan was emerging in comity of the nations.