QWP asks ECP to make public polling scheme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to make its polling scheme public for the general election to ensure transparency in the polls.

Addressing a gathering in Sherpao village in Charadda district, he said the ECP should have announced by now the polling scheme for the upcoming general election containing constituency-wise lists of polling stations, number of registered voters and other relevant details, said a press release.

Lauding Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa for his efforts to correct the wrongs committed in the previous PTI government, he said the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly enjoyed perks and privileges for five years on the basis of a stay order and created a constitutional crises in the end. “This was travesty of justice and the one responsible for it should be made to face the music,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the inflated gas and electricity bills and said that the government should consider the problems being faced by the people, who were already facing record inflation.

He said that though the consumption of electricity had fallen during the winter, the consumers continued to receive inflated power bills. He also expressed displeasure at the inflated gas bills despite the fact that the people were facing gas load-shedding.

Aftab Sherpao said that the people were running from pillar to post due to rising inflation coupled with inflated gas and electricity bills. He said that steps should be taken to redress the grievances of the people and they should be provided relief in the face of backbreaking inflation.

He promised that the QWP, if voted to power, would spare no effort to provide relief to the people.

Shedding light on the election manifesto of his party, he said that reforms would be introduced in all the sectors, including health, education and agriculture. He said that the country had lagged far behind, therefore, concerted efforts were needed to put the country on the path to progress.